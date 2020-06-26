ImranBinLaden trends on Twitter after Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden 'shaheed'

Former cricketer and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly made headlines for the blunders during his speeches. From saying that Japan and Germany shared a border to declaring trees produce oxygen at night, the PTI leader is often mocked as 'Im the Dim'. However, his 'slip of the tongue' on Thursday is likely to have serious ramifications.

Imran Khan, speaking in the National Assembly during the budget session, called slain al Qaeda chief and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden a "shaheed" (martyr) and said that Islamabad faced "embarrassment" by taking part in America's war on terror.

"I don't think there's a country which supported the war on terror and had to face embarrassment for it. Pakistan was also openly blamed for US' failure in Afghanistan," Khan said.

"For Pakistanis across the globe, it was an embarrassing moment when the Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden at Abbottabad...martyred him. The whole world started abusing us after that. Our ally came inside our country and killed someone without informing us. And, 70,000 Pakistanis died because of US' war on terror," he said.

