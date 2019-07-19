Imran Khan's government now has VVIP bathrooms that can only be accessed through biometric machines

Islamabad: Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has installed biometric recognition machines outside bathrooms of the Ministry of Industries and Production for the use of top-ranking officials.

Quoting sources, The Express Tribune reported that the 'VVIP' bathrooms can only be used by an additional secretary or an officer above the rank. At the same time, the bathrooms can also be used by the officials who are serving at the same rank from another ministry, sources added.

However, inside sources were quoted as saying that this provision was made for the convenience of those officials who attend meetings at the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Meanwhile, the bathrooms for other staffers at the ministry are believed to be bereft of even soaps and other basic toiletries.

The installation of biometric systems in the bathrooms has come in stark contrast to the tall claims made by the PTI government in bringing an end to VIP culture.