Imran Khan will raise Kashmir at every forum

Islamabad: With Pakistan failing to get traction for its belligerent stand on Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

In his address to the nation on the Kashmir issue, Khan assured the people that his government will stand by the Kashmiris till India lifts the restrictions.

Outlining his government's future strategy on Kashmir, Khan said: "First, I believe, the entire nation should stand with the Kashmiri nation. I have said this that I will act as Kashmir's ambassador".

"I will tell the world about this, I have shared this with heads of state that I have been in contact with. I will raise this issue at the UN as well," he said, while referring to his scheduled address to the UN General Assembly next month.

"I read in the newspapers that people are disappointed that Muslim countries are not siding with Kashmir. I want to tell you not to be disappointed;

if some countries are not raising this issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually take this issue up. They will have to, with time," he said.

Khan claimed that Prime Minister Modi had made a "historic blunder" by revoking Kashmir's special autonomy.

"This is the UN's responsibility, they promised the people of Kashmir that they would protect them. Historically, the world bodies have always sided with the powerful but the UN should know that 1.25 billion Muslims are looking at it," he said.

Khan once again raised the nuclear question, saying there are no winners in a nuclear war. "In a nuclear war, no one will win. It will not only wreak havoc in this region, but the entire world will face consequences. It is now up to the international community," he said.