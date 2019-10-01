Imran Khan to attend China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on October 8

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is slated to attend the China Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on October 8.

This will be Khan's third visit to China after coming to power in August 2018, The News International reported on Tuesday. Khan paid his first official visit to China and attended the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai in November 2018.

In April this year, Khan participated in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing. China Pakistan Business Forum is jointly organised by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. The forum aims to promote the two sides economic and trade exchanges.