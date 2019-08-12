Imran Khan pins it on RSS and Nazi creed

ISLAMABAD: After accusing the BJP government of having a "racist" ideology and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having the "mind set of Hitler", Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the events in Jammu and Kashmir were unfolding "exactly according to RSS ideology’’ inspired by Nazi creed

The Pakistan Prime Minister, whose diplomatic overtures to get the global leaders to denounce India's moves on Kashmir have failed to yield any result, also wondered if the world would "watch and appease" the events in Jammu and Kashmir "as they did Hitler at Munich".

In two loaded tweets, on the eve of Eid ul-Adha, Imran Khan tweeted: "The curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK (POK) is unfolding exactly according to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology.

Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich? "I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan

Supremacy, will not stop in IOK (POK); instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler's Lebensraum," he posted.

His comments come as India relaxed curfew in Jammu and Kashmir, days after revoking its special status, to allow people to make preparations for celebrating Eid on Monday.

CALLS UP ROUHANI: Khan on Sunday called Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as part of his outreach to the world leaders to apprise them about the situation in Kashmir.

Khan has already called Prime Ministers of the UK and Malaysia, as well as the Turkish President, Saudi Crown Prince and King of Bahrain to apprise them about the Kashmir situation.

President Rouhani, while underlining that all possible efforts must be made to keep the regional tensions low, stressed that the Muslims of Kashmir must be able to use their legal rights and interests to be able to live in peace, the statement said.