Imran Khan nominates former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Imran Khan on Monday nominated former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister. The announcement was made by PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who said the cricketer-turned-politician made the decision after approval from the party's core committee.

Meanwhile, Khan will continue to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan until the appointment of a caretaker premier, according to a notification issued by President Arif Alvi today.

The incumbent Prime Minister shall continue to hold office till the appointment of the caretaker premier, the notification said.

President Alvi has also written a letter to Prime Minister Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, asking them to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as the caretaker premier, the Dawn reported.

The letter said that the National Assembly (NA) and the federal Cabinet had been dissolved on Sunday as per the Constitution.

Alvi told them in case they do not agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the NA, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be constituted by the speaker, comprising eight members of the outgoing NA, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition, it said.

The members of that committee from the treasury and Opposition benches are to be nominated by the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition.

The Constitution has empowered the president to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing NA, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz said that he would not take part in the process and termed it "illegal", saying that the president and the prime minister had broken the law and questioned how they could approach the Opposition.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:15 PM IST