Imran Khan-led government to dig ditches, trenches around Islamabad to keep protestors out

The Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan is gearing up to confront and block the call for an anti-government long march, called in by opposition political parties. But while the opposition political parties are gearing up for a long march, the Imran Khan-led government has come up with a bizarre idea to stop this protest march.

The Imran Khan-led government to stop this long protest march will dig ditches, trenches around Islamabad to keep Opposition protestors out, reported a local Pakistani news channel. The video of the news report is doing rounds on social media which states that 6 foot wide and 5 feet deep ditches, trenches will be dug up on around 270 streets.