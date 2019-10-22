Imran Khan-led government to dig ditches, trenches around Islamabad to keep protestors out

The Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan is gearing up to confront and block the call for an anti-government long march, called in by opposition political parties. But while the opposition political parties are gearing up for a long march, the Imran Khan-led government has come up with a bizarre idea to stop this protest march.
The Imran Khan-led government to stop this long protest march will dig ditches, trenches around Islamabad to keep Opposition protestors out, reported a local Pakistani news channel. The video of the news report is doing rounds on social media which states that 6 foot wide and 5 feet deep ditches, trenches will be dug up on around 270 streets.
The Pakistan government has already constituted a negotiation team to deal with opposition parties, which will compel them to call-off their protest march towards Islamabad on October 31.
The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML-N have finalised their public mobilisation plan to join the October 31 anti-government 'Azadi March' in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl said on Sunday that the Rawalpindi chapters of all three parties held a meeting to discuss strategies to mobilise the public for the march, which will call to topple the incumbent Imran Khan-led government, Dawn news reported. Rallies from Lahore and Peshawar, among other parts of the country, will enter Rawalpindi from Rawat and the Attock Bridge.
