 Imran Khan arrest: What is Al-Qadir-Trust case in which ex-Pak PM has been arrested
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Imran Khan arrest: What is Al-Qadir-Trust case in which ex-Pak PM has been arrested | AFP

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers on Tuesday. The arrest comes a day after Pakistan's powerful army accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior army officer.

Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case when he was present in the Islamabad High Court, his party said in a brief statement today.

article-image

What is Al-Qadeer trust case?

Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab. The case is related to an alleged settlement between his government and a property tycoon, which eventually led to a loss of  ₹50 billion to the Pakistan.

Islamabad police released a brief statement quoting Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan wherein he said that Khan had been arrested in relation to the case which concerns allegations that Bahria Town allotted land worth Rs 530 million to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by the PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi.

As per GeoNews report, Khan and some other ministers of his government allegedly adjusted the ₹50 billion sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. PTI leaders have also been accused of getting benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

Currently, Khan has said he is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, inciting to violence. 

His arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he was arrested. In Khan's warrant it is mentioned that Khan was accused of corruption and corrupt practice.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices. "The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury," the minister said in a tweet.

(with agency inputs)

article-image

