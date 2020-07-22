IMF urges policymakers to limit COVID-19 pandemic's scarring effects on women

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to roll back gains in women's economic opportunities and widen gender gaps, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday, urging policymakers to adopt measures to limit the pandemic's scarring effects on women.

The COVID-19 had "disproportionate" effects on women and their economic status, according to a newly released IMF blog, co-authored by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and Stefania Fabrizio, Cheng Hoon Lim and Marina M. Tavares.

The blog highlighted several factors that resulted in the disproportionate effects: First, women are more likely than men to work in social sectors -- such as services industries, retail, tourism, and hospitality -- that require face-to-face interactions, the authors said, noting that these sectors are hit hardest by social distancing and mitigation measures.

Second, women are more likely than men to be employed in the informal sector in low-income countries, according to the authors. "Informal employment -- often compensated in cash with no official oversight -- leaves women with lower pay, no protection of labor laws, and no benefits such as pensions or health insurance," they said.