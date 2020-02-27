“I’m a vampire”: Musk responds to fan joke

San Francisco: Elon Musk, once again, has gone viral with his quirky conspiracy theories, this time about himself. In a fresh tweet, the Tesla CEO discloses that he is in reality a ‘3,000-year-old vampire’.

The story goes as such: Musk tweeted about Spacex preparing for the Starship SN1 tank. He also mentioned that there were certain glitches earlier and they have now been fixed.

Following this tweet, a Twitter user then replied asking why had he not incorporated the same settings earlier, suggesting the billionaire a look into time travelling "to save time". Musk added to the tweet saying he was indeed a vampire and that he has lived through several centuries.

Along with the reply, the user also shared a photo of Canadian fighter pilot Raymond Collishaw, who was born in 1893 and whose face seems to have an uncanny resemblance to Musk and jokingly adding why he was in Canada in 1914.