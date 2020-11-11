'Ignorant fool': Trump lashes out at former FBI deputy director over Russian interference investigation

These are tumultuous times for the US Presidency. Even as Donald Trump refuses to concede victory to Democrat Joe Biden, he has taken it upon himself to make several administrative changes. Many fear that the remaining days of his presidency could put in place many a change that would create a tough situation for Biden after he takes oath.
Mere days after the poll results, Trump on Monday replaced Defense Secretary Mark Esper "effective immediately". Christopher C Miller has been appointed as the Acting Secretary of Defense - a move that many opine is just the beginning. Speculation is running rampant that the US leader may fire others including FBI director Christopher Wray and CIA director Gina Haspell. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opined in a statement that the abrupt firing was "disturbing evidence that President Trump is intent on using his final days in office to sow chaos in our American Democracy and around the world".
On Tuesday, another Pentagon official, Retired Navy Vice Admiral Joseph Kernan, the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence, announced his resignation, marking another high profile departure from the Defence Department.
At the same time, the President has kept up his tweet war, posing on a daily basis about how he had actually won the polls.
But on Wednesday, most of Trump's ire seemed focused on something new. In a series of tweets, the President hit out at former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. The backlash comes after McCabe testified before a US Senate panel, defending the Bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. The hearing was led by led by Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of President Trump
Rejecting allegations of bias or corruption in the ranks of the FBI, McCabe reportedly went as far as to state that at one point of time, investigators had had reason to think that Donald Trump "posed a danger to national security." McCabe reiterated that an investigation was not conducted because the FBI liked one candidate over another, or because the organisation "intended to stage a coup or overthrow the government".
Needless to say, the comments did not go down well with President Trump, who took to Twitter with a flurry of posts stating that McCabe was "an ignorant fool" who, along with James Comey should pay the price for what they had done "to the reputation of the FBI".
In yet another tweet, Trump urged people to "fight for justice", adding that the former FBI deputy director should "pay a big price for his subversion".
"Republicans, don’t let Andrew McCabe continue to get away with totally criminal activity. What he did should never be allowed to happen to our Country again," he tweeted.
