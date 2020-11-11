'Ignorant fool': Trump lashes out at former FBI deputy director over Russian interference investigation

These are tumultuous times for the US Presidency. Even as Donald Trump refuses to concede victory to Democrat Joe Biden, he has taken it upon himself to make several administrative changes. Many fear that the remaining days of his presidency could put in place many a change that would create a tough situation for Biden after he takes oath.

Mere days after the poll results, Trump on Monday replaced Defense Secretary Mark Esper "effective immediately". Christopher C Miller has been appointed as the Acting Secretary of Defense - a move that many opine is just the beginning. Speculation is running rampant that the US leader may fire others including FBI director Christopher Wray and CIA director Gina Haspell. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opined in a statement that the abrupt firing was "disturbing evidence that President Trump is intent on using his final days in office to sow chaos in our American Democracy and around the world".

On Tuesday, another Pentagon official, Retired Navy Vice Admiral Joseph Kernan, the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence, announced his resignation, marking another high profile departure from the Defence Department.

At the same time, the President has kept up his tweet war, posing on a daily basis about how he had actually won the polls.