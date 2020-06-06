'If we wanted to do testing in China or in India...': Trump says with more testing there will be more cases

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that with more testing in countries like India and China, there would be more coronavirus cases.

Trump made the remarks while addressing a crowd at the Puritan Medical Products plant in Maine on Friday.

In his opening remarks, he touted the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the US since the pandemic hit the country, which currently accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

"We have massively increased our testing capacity. We are for example at 20 million tests, Germany is at 4 million, South Korea is at about 3 million... Very shortly we will be over 20 million tests.

Remember this, when you have more tests, you have more cases," Trump said.