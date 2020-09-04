If elected, Joe Biden promises to step up support for Tibet

Slamming China's plan to further tighten control over Tibet, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that if voted to power, his administration will sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in the remote Himalayan region.

Noting that the Chinese government recently announced plans to further tighten control over Tibet, thereby continuing to erode the human rights, religious freedoms, and dignity of the Tibetan people, the former US vice president said that these are only the latest efforts by Beijing to crush ethnic minorities that seek to preserve their distinct culture, language and beliefs.

"My administration will sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet, and step up support for the Tibetan people, including by expanding Tibetan language services at Radio Free Asia and Voice of America to get information from the outside world into Tibet," Biden said.

Biden vowed that as president he will meet with the Dalai Lama, appoint a new Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, and insist that the Chinese government restore access to Tibet for US citizens, including American diplomats and journalists.

"Where (President Donald) Trump has turned a blind eye, a Biden-Harris administration will stand up for the people of Tibet," Biden said.

"Once again, the silence from President Trump has been deafening, as he focuses instead on his empty trade deal with Beijing and protecting his 'very good friendship' with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's disgraceful, though not surprising, that Trump is the first American president in three decades who has not met or spoken with His Holiness the Dalai Lama," he said.