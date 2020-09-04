If elected, Joe Biden promises to step up support for Tibet

Slamming China's plan to further tighten control over Tibet, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that if voted to power, his administration will sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in the remote Himalayan region.
Noting that the Chinese government recently announced plans to further tighten control over Tibet, thereby continuing to erode the human rights, religious freedoms, and dignity of the Tibetan people, the former US vice president said that these are only the latest efforts by Beijing to crush ethnic minorities that seek to preserve their distinct culture, language and beliefs.
"My administration will sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet, and step up support for the Tibetan people, including by expanding Tibetan language services at Radio Free Asia and Voice of America to get information from the outside world into Tibet," Biden said.
Biden vowed that as president he will meet with the Dalai Lama, appoint a new Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, and insist that the Chinese government restore access to Tibet for US citizens, including American diplomats and journalists.
"Where (President Donald) Trump has turned a blind eye, a Biden-Harris administration will stand up for the people of Tibet," Biden said.
"Once again, the silence from President Trump has been deafening, as he focuses instead on his empty trade deal with Beijing and protecting his 'very good friendship' with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's disgraceful, though not surprising, that Trump is the first American president in three decades who has not met or spoken with His Holiness the Dalai Lama," he said.
Unlike Trump, Biden meets Blake’s family during Kenosha visit
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met the family of Jacob Blake, an African-American man who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer, in the protest-hit city of Kenosha where the incident took place on August 23.
Biden's visit on Thursday came two days after President Donald Trump's trip during which he blamed the "anti-American riots" for the "destruction" in the city that has witnessed week-long violent protests, reports Xinhua news agency.
Upon arriving in Kenosha, Biden and his wife Jill met Blake's father, brother, two sisters and members of his legal team in private.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)