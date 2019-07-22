IAEA chief Yukiya Amano passes away

Vienna: The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, Yukiya Amano, has died after suffering poor health for some time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday, as international tensions run high over Iran's nuclear activities. The longtime Japanese diplomat, who was 72, held the IAEA's top job since December 2009. "The secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the IAEA said in a statement. It said that Amano died July 18. But his family had only informed the IAEA late Sunday, "with the specific request not to disclose it until the family funeral had taken place on 22 July in a quiet atmosphere." No details were given about the cause of death.

During his 10 years at the helm, Amano oversaw the signing of a landmark deal in 2015 between Iran and six major powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -- under which the Islamic republic agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. But international tensions with Iran have been rising since US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the deal in May 2018. Amano took over from Egypt's Mohamed ElBaradei in 2009. And his third term as IAEA chief had originally been due to expire in November 2021, but he had been expected to announce his intention to step down early because of undisclosed health reasons.

The IAEA said its flag over its headquarters in Vienna had been lowered to half-mast. Iran and the US quickly paid tribute to the Japanese diplomat. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his "deep condolences" in a tweet, saying: "I commend his skillful & professional performance as DG of IAEA... May the Almighty bless his soul." Washington's ambassador to the international organisations in Vienna, Jackie Wolcott, said the United States "and all nuclear non-proliferation advocates have lost a great friend, and the United Nations family has lost an exceptional public servant."