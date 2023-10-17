'I Plead With World Leaders, Bring Her Home From Gaza’, Mother Of A Hostage

'I Plead With World Leaders, Bring Her Home From Gaza’ |

On Tuesday morning, October 17, Hamas released a video which sees 21-year-old Maya Schem, who was kidnapped by the terrorist from the Nova party at Kibbutz Re’im.

In the video, the girl is seen getting treated for a hand injury. “I am Maya and I am from Israel. I am in Gaza and have an injury in my hand. They did surgery for three hours and I have been urging them to send me home. Please get me home,” the girl is seen saying in the clip.

Ever since the video has surfaced on the internet, the family of the girl has been demanding the authorities of Israel to bring her back home safe.

“Until I saw the video, I didn't know if my daughter was dead or alive. I plead with world leaders - bring her home. She only went to a festival party to have some fun, and now she's in Gaza. This is a crime against humanity, and we all need to unite to stop this terror and bring everyone home in peace,” said Keren Sharf Sham, Maya's mother.

Keren Sharf Sham, Mother Of A Hostage Maya |

Ilay, Maya's older brother also appealed, "We want Maya and all the other hostages and missing to come home safely. Maya went to a party, and now she is wounded and far away. We only want her home."

Former Shabak Head Yaakov Perry, a member of the Families Headquarters Negotiations Team said, “Maya is the first glimpse that Hamas saw fit to update us about. This means people are alive and they need medical care. We place full responsibility on Hamas, for treatment, for decent and humane holding, and for their return home."

The authorise in Israel demand immediate information and data on the medical condition of all the hostages from Hamas.

According to the media data of the Israel Health Ministry, there are more wounded and ill at varying levels of severity, some in serious condition. The situation of the hostages who need medical care and medications, is deteriorating by the moment.

“According to our data, there are more sick and wounded at varying levels of severity, some serious. We demand to know their condition, and ensure they receive proper treatment,” said Hagai Levin of the Medical Team.

