'I m ready for negotiations', says Zelenskyy, warns Russia of third World War if ceasefire talks fail

As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its fourth week, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday issued a warning to Russia, saying the country would suffer the consequences of the war for generations to come.

Zelenskyy called on Moscow to commit to meaningful bilateral talks and stop its invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President said that he's "ready for negotiations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail "that would mean that this is a third World War."

"I'm ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by CNN.

"I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War," the Ukrainian President added.

In a video message posted Saturday, he called for talks "without delay," warning that otherwise, Russia's losses would be "huge."

Zelenskyy on Saturday had called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, saying it would otherwise take Russia "several generations" to recover from its losses in the war.

Meanwhile, Mariupol authorities have said that the Russian military has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge, AP reported. At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on March 19, the U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported.

As per UN data, more than 3.3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine through its western border, with around 2 more million displaced inside the country. Efforts to evacuate civilians from cities under siege through "humanitarian corridors" continued.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:30 PM IST