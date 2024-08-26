'I Love You': Man Pleads Police To Finish Him Off After Being Shot For Beheading His Elderly Parents & Their Dog In California; Cops Release Bodycam VIDEO

Man Pleads Police To Finish Him Off After Being Shot For Beheading His Elderly Parents & Their Dog In California | X

California: In a terrifying incident which occurred in San Juan Capistrano, California, a man was shot by the police allegedly for killing his parents and their dog by beheading them. The police have released a disturbing video showing the moment deputies shot the man suspected of brutally killing his parents. The Orange County Sheriff's Department made the video public on Thursday.

The video shows the man urging the deputies to shoot and kill him. The suspect reportedly started singing ‘What’s Love Got to Do on With It?’ by Tina Turner as the cop shot at him multiple times. The suspect also said, "I love you" to the deputies as they were cuffing his arms.

He further said, "I am sorry you're gonna have to die" and urged them to kill him requesting them saying, "Finish me off. Just finish me off. Put one in my head". He was continuously pleading the officers to shoot him in the head and finish him off. He also said, "Put one in my head pleas. I beg you".

On the morning of July 9, police were called to the San Juan Mobile Estates after receiving reports of a domestic assault. When they arrived, they found a gruesome crime scene. The bodies of 77-year-old Ronald Gerdvil and 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvil were discovered inside their mobile home. Both had been decapitated, and their dog was also found dead and mutilated.

Not long after, deputies spotted the couple's son, Joseph Gerdvil (41), nearby. He was covered in blood and driving a golf cart that he had allegedly stolen from a maintenance worker. In the video footage, Gerdvil can be seen walking toward a deputy who had his gun drawn.

The deputy ordered Gerdvil to get on the ground, but he refused to comply. As Gerdvil approached, the deputy fired his weapon, hitting him multiple times. Despite being shot, Gerdvil was still alive and was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office has charged Joseph Gerdvil with two counts of homicide for the murder of his parents. The video and details of this case have shocked the community.