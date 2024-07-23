'I know Donald Trump's type,' says Kamala Harris in first address to her campaign team

Kamala Harris | Photo by AFP

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party after US President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid, addressed her campaign officials and staff for the first time on Monday (local time). In her address at the campaign's headquarter at Wilmington in Delaware state, she came heavily on former US president Donald Trump saying "...I know Donald Trump's type."

Harris who has professionally worked as a lawyer before assuming position of the Vice-President, was cheered by the crowd which included campaign staff joining virtually from battleground states.

"I took on perpetrators of all kinds," she said. "Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own game. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type."

Saying that she will 'proudly' put her record against Trump's, she spoke about her days as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's office in California.

"As a young prosecutor when I was in the Alameda County District Attorney's office in California, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for committing sexual abuse. As attorney general of California, I took on one of our country's largest for-profit colleges and put it out of business. Donald Trump ran a for-profit college, Trump University, that was forced to pay USD 25 million to the students it scammed," she said.

Not just about Trump

Harris emphasised that her bid to become president was not just about Trump but an overall vision for the USA and the issues country faces.

"There is more to this campaign than that. Our campaign has always been two different versions of what we see as the future of our country. Two different visions for the future of our country. One focused on the future -- the other focused on the past."

Tonight, I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party’s nominee.



Biden joins in

US President Joe Biden, who is recovering from Covid, had joined via audio call.

Harris drew support from the Democratic Party ranks after Biden withdrew his bid. She agreed that last few days have "been a roller coaster and we're all filled with so many mixed emotions." She said, "I love Joe Biden - I know we all do," adding that the campaign team "will be the reason we win."

"Joe, I know you're still on the call and we've been talking every day. ... We love Joe and Jill. We really do. They truly are like family to us," said Harris addressing the president.

"It's mutual," said Biden, "I'm watching you, kid, I love you."

