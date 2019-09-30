‘I deserve to meet my accuser’: Donald Trump wants to meet whistleblower in Ukraine scandal

Washington DC [USA]: United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday he "deserves" to "meet the whistleblower" who accused him of pressurising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for political gain, as well as the actual source that passed on the details of the conversation in this regard.

"Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called "Whistleblower," represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way," Trump wrote on Twitter. "In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD-HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the "Whistleblower." Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!" He went on to say.

Trump reiterated his accusations against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who, "made up what I actually said by lying to Congress," and demanded Schiff to be questioned, "at the highest level for Fraud & Treason." "Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress. His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason," The tweet read.

In a July 15 telephonic conversation with Zelenskiy, Trump had asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and other matters he saw as potentially beneficial to him for political gains.

Trump cajoled Zelenskiy to co-ordinate with attorney general William Barr and Giuliani, according to a reconstituted transcript of the call that was released by the White House on Wednesday.Following this, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Trump had betrayed his oath of office and announced opening a formal impeachment inquiry. The US President has termed Democrats' investigation of his conversation as a "political witch hunt".