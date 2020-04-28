I am the most hard working President in US history: Donald Trump

He added in another tweet that he works from early in the morning until late at night, saying: "...haven't left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc," Efe news reported.

"And then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me.

"I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean," he added.

Trump was referring to an article published on April 23 by the New York Daily in which a number of government officials and the president's close advisers described his habits at the White House during the coronavirus quarantine and how the president feels frustrated because he is not being reported on as he would like in the media.

In another set of tweets, the US leader lashed out at "all of the 'reporters'" who have received "Noble Prizes" for their work on the Russia investigation "only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes) be turning back their cherished 'Nobles' so that they can be given to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right".

"I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud? The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along," the President went on to say.