 Hurricane Idalia Videos: Cuba Heavily Impacted As Storm Makes Landfall In US State Of Florida
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Hurricane Idalia | Twitter

Havana, August 31: Hurricane Idalia, which has made landfall as a Category 3 storm in the US state of Florida, inflicted a heavy impact on the western part of Cuba, local media reported. According to a state TV report, more than 300,000 people were left without electricity in Cuba's western provinces, reports Xinhua news agency.

Intense precipitations and gusted winds caused flash floodings

In Pinar del Rio, the hardest-hit territory, intense precipitations and gusted winds caused flash floodings and landslides as more than 20 school buildings were damaged by the hurricane.

Hundreds of people from low-lying areas remain in shelters

Besides, hundreds of people from low-lying areas remain in shelters in the province of Artemisa, according to Cuban News Agency ACN. More than 300 hectares of crops were damaged in the western province of Mayabeque, local authorities said.

Three people were injured as a result of the collapse of houses

In the country's capital of Havana, three people were injured as a result of the collapse of houses in the most populated city on the island, the daily newspaper Tribuna de La Habana said.

Hurricane Ian hit the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

It has been almost a year since Category 3 Hurricane Ian hit the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, causing widespread devastation and leaving a trail of destruction. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

Hurricane Hilary Videos: State Of Emergency Declared In Southern California Due To Heavy Rain &...
