Hungary reports record daily COVID-19 cases; 12,637 test positive in 24 hours

Hungary reported a record 12,637 new daily COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 1.045 million with 33,519 deaths, government figures reported on Wednesday. Several reports suggest low vaccination rate as the key reason for raising cases in the region.

According to Reuters, 'Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which opposes further lockdowns for fear of stifling the economy, launched a vaccination campaign this week, offering jabs without prior registration amid a surge in new infections.'

The report further added, 'Wednesday's data showed 5.81 million people, or just under 60% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while 2.04 million have received booster shots.'

'Making the vaccine obligatory is a difficult thing as it could limit people severely, including earning a living, so I think such a decision should be made very carefully,' the news agency mentioned quoting Zsuzsanna Koszoru lined up for a booster jab.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:33 PM IST