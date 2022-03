Humanitarian corridor to be opened in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region

The governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region has said that an evacuations corridor will be opened later on Saturday.

In a post on Telegram, Serhiy Gaiday said Russian forces have agreed to allow residents to evacuate several towns and cities in the region after 09:00 local time, though he did not say where the people will be sent.

"The Russians continue the chaotic irregular artillery shelling of our cities," Gaiday wrote.

"However, we are waiting until 9 am, when the 'silence regime' should be established, to begin the evacuation of the region's residents, to bring food, water and medicine to those who remain."

"The humanitarian corridor has been agreed at a high level. I hope that the agreements reached by the Russians will be respected," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are blockading Ukraine’s largest cities to create a “humanitarian catastrophe” with the aim of persuading Ukrainians to cooperate with them.

He says Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in the center and southeast of the country.

“This is a totally deliberate tactic,” Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation, filmed outside in Kyiv, with the presidential office in the lamplight behind him.

He said more than 9,000 people were able to leave besieged Mariupol in the past day, and in all more than 180,000 people have been able to flee to safety through humanitarian corridors.

He again appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks with him directly. “It’s time to meet, time to speak,” he said. “I want to be heard by everyone, especially in Moscow.”

He noted that the 200,000 people Putin gathered in and around a Moscow stadium on Friday for a flag-waving rally was about the same number of Russian troops sent into Ukraine three weeks ago.

Zelenskyy then asked his audience to picture the stadium filled with the thousands of Russians who have been killed, wounded or maimed in the fighting.

Saturday, March 19, 2022