Human testing for Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this fall

Washington: Johnson & Johnson has said it had selected a lead candidate vaccine for the new coronavirus that would move to human trials by September and could be ready for emergency use by early next year.

The pharmaceutical company has signed an agreement with the US government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to invest USD 1 billion in the effort, it said in a statement on Monday.

J&J began working on the vaccine under investigation - Ad26 SARS-CoV-2 - in January using the same technology it used to develop a candidate vaccine for Ebola.

Paul Stoffels, the company's chief scientific officer, told AFP his team had combined a common cold virus incapable of replicating with parts of the coronavirus, and hoped it would trigger a human immune response.

"We had several vaccine candidates which we tested in animals in order to choose the best one, that took 12 weeks, from January 15 to today," he said.