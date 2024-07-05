HSA Seizes 350,000 E-Vaporisers And Components Worth Over SGD 6 Million, Disrupts Largest Distribution Network In Singapore

HSA said it “disrupted one of the largest electronic vaporiser (e-vaporiser) distribution networks in Singapore”. The said raids were carried out following a tip-off on 14 June 2024. “HSA received information on a huge quantity of e-vaporisers and components found at a storage unit at Woodlands Loop.

HSA’s follow-up investigations led to two more raids at a condominium unit at Guillemard Crescent on 14 June and a warehouse unit at Woodlands Industrial Park on 18 June. More e-vaporisers were uncovered at these two locations,” the HSA said.

The Central Narcotics Bureau also got involved as HSA found 14 e-vaporisers suspected to contain a controlled drug tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive substance that can cause anxiety, disorientation, or paranoia.

Currently, four people — two men and two women — aged between 34 and 52 years, are currently assisting with HSA’s and CNB’s investigations.

Penalties for such offences in Singapore

The HSA said it has seized more than SGD 18 million worth of e-vaporisers and components in street value since January 2024.

“HSA would like to remind the public that it is an offence under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components,” it said.

Read Also SEBI In Action: Market Watchdog Caps Opening Price Of IPO For NSE Emerging Segment

If found guilty, a person is liable to a fine of up to SGD 10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to SGD 20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for the second or subsequent offence.

The purchase, use and possession of e-vaporisers is also prohibited and carries a maximum fine of SGD 2,000.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)