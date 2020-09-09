Howdy, Modi! and Namaste Trump video woos Indian-origin voters

A Republican campaign video that includes visuals from the two historic rallies of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one year -- "Howdy, Modi!" and "Namaste Trump" -- is making waves in the US ahead of the November 3 Presidential election, particularly among Indian-Americans whose votes may be the deciding factor in some of the battleground states.
Titled "4 More Years", the 107-second video starts with footage of Modi and Trump walking hand-in-hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the Indian prime minister's visit to the US last year, amidst 50,000 cheering supporters.
In the background, Modi is heard saying, "He needs no introduction. His name comes up in almost every conversation. The President of the United States of America, Mr Donald Trump." The video then cuts to the two leaders, along with US First Lady Melania Trump, waving at a massive crowd in Ahmedabad during the Namaste Trump event in February this year.
The video ends with Trump pledging American loyalty to India. "America loves India. America respects India. America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people," Trump is heard in the video.
Indian-American psychiatrist Dr Maya Puri said, "When I first saw the "4 More Years" video, it sent chills down my spine. I had a visceral reaction to it. I literally wanted to stand up and cheer. It brought tears to my eyes."
"It (the video) really speaks to me emotionally as an Indian, as an American, as a Trump supporter, as a patriot, and just on a human level. It just packs a punch and hits you in the gut -- in the best possible way of course! I don't recall being so moved by a one-and-a-half-minute video ever before," said Dr Puri.
Republicans are excited about the video's popularity, considering the effect it could have on some of the battleground states.
The swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio are bastions to neither the Republicans nor the Democrats and a solidified base of Indian-American votes could be a deciding factor in the presidential election.
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be challenged by Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris in the November presidential election. Other than being present on all major social networking sites and video-sharing platforms, the video has been shared by national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020 Kimberly Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.
Biden will destroy our climate: POTUS
US President Donald Trump has said the environmental policies of his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden would "destroy" America's middle class while giving a "free pass" to the world's worst polluters like China, Russia, India, and many others.
In a major policy speech on his "record of natural conservation and environmental protection", Trump told a gathering in Jupiter, Florida that his administration is proving every day that the US can improve its environment while creating millions of high-paying jobs.
"This is a really sharp contrast to the extreme, radical left that you've had to deal with. And what you're doing right now is a lot better than anything you've ever been accustomed to, I will tell you that," he said.
"Joe Biden's plan would destroy America's middle class while giving a free pass to the world's worst foreign polluters like China, Russia, India, and many others. They don't have to clean up their lands, but we have to clean up ours," Trump said.
Trump has repeatedly blamed China, India and other countries for allegedly not doing enough for the climate.
He has also blamed India and China for his decision in 2017 to withdraw from the historic Paris climate accord, saying the agreement was unfair as it would have made the US pay for nations which benefited the most from the deal.
Trump said that the agenda of the left is not about protecting the environment, "it's about punishing America." "Instead of focusing on radical ideology, my administration is focused on delivering real results, and that's what we have. We right now have the cleanest air we've ever had in this country," he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)