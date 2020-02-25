How social media saved a pet cat's life trapped in dormitory

A 26-year-old teacher at a training school in Xiamen had returned to her hometown in north China's Hebei Province days before the Spring Festival to spend the holiday with her family.

Meanwhile, during her absence, her beloved pet cat Xiaomi, was unexpectedly trapped in a dormitory thousands of miles away. Everything seemed perfect until the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Qi was worried that her cat would die of thirst and hunger. She posted a notice online seeking help. "More than 200 people reposted my notice, however, most of them couldn’t offer more than words of comfort," she said.

On February 13, a female stranger called and told Qi that she had an acquaintance living in the village and was willing to help, Qi recollected. Thanks to the timely help, her friend finally made it to the village and saved the cat before they ran out of food and water.