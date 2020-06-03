How independent autopsy varies from official story on George Floyd's death

George Floyd's murder was concluded as a homicide by the experts hired by his family and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The autopsy report says Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" when Minneapolis police offer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck which cut off the blood flow to his brain.
But another report that released on Monday by the medical examiner's office stated that the cause of death is "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."
In simpler terms, that means Floyd's heart failed.
While the Hennepin County report states heart disease was an issue, the independent examiner made no mention of the same.
The Country report also adds that the use of fentanyl and methamphetamine were among "significant conditions" that led to Floyd's death.
"Whether or not he was intoxicated or had medications in his system is irrelevant to the cause of death, which is homicide, which is death by the hand of another," Floyd family attorney Antonio Romanucci told CNN. "The end result, which is George Floyd's death, would not be any different."
For the unversed, protests have taken place across the U.S. this week after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.
Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for more than seven minutes, even as he complained that he couldn't breathe and pleaded for help, and after he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The video of the arrest went viral which prompted protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. The four police involved in the incident were fired, and on Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
