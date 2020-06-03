How independent autopsy varies from official story on George Floyd's death

George Floyd's murder was concluded as a homicide by the experts hired by his family and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The autopsy report says Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" when Minneapolis police offer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck which cut off the blood flow to his brain.

But another report that released on Monday by the medical examiner's office stated that the cause of death is "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

In simpler terms, that means Floyd's heart failed.

While the Hennepin County report states heart disease was an issue, the independent examiner made no mention of the same.

The Country report also adds that the use of fentanyl and methamphetamine were among "significant conditions" that led to Floyd's death.

"Whether or not he was intoxicated or had medications in his system is irrelevant to the cause of death, which is homicide, which is death by the hand of another," Floyd family attorney Antonio Romanucci told CNN. "The end result, which is George Floyd's death, would not be any different."