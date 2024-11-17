 'How Dare You': New Zealand Man Shouts At Khalistan Supporters Who Waved Separatist Flags (Video)
On November 17, the pro-Khalistani elements carried out a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' in Auckland, said media reports. There was police presence and the event was allowed to take place. Several videos showing the activity were doing rounds on social media. The New Zealander opposed the pro-Khalistan supporters.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
The man, seen at the right side of the image, shouted at pro-Khalistan supporters in Auckland using speakers. | X

A video of a New Zealand man asking Khalistan supporters to 'go back to your country' is being widely shared on social media platforms. The video, reportedly from Auckland in New Zealand shows a white man in what appears to be a basketball vest in New Zealand's colours can seen shouting at Khalistani supporters and asking them to stop waving the 'disgusting yellow flag' maintaining that the only flag that can wave high in New Zealand is of that country itself.

"What makes you think you can come to this country when soldiers left this country and are buring on foreign soil," the man can be heard as saying.

As the man talks on and asks the Khalistanis to 'go back' to their own country, some police officials can be seen moving closer to the man. It was not known immediately if the man was arrested or any action was taken against him at all.

On November 17, the pro-Khalistani elements carried out a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' in Auckland, said media reports. There was police presence and the event was allowed to take place. Several videos showing the activity were doing rounds on social media. In some of them, people brandishing swords could be seen.

The development in New Zealand is a major new incident especially after Khalistani activities in Canada which spiked especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes accusations against India last.

Trudeau alleged, without giving any evidence, that Indian 'agents' were involved in the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Khalistan supporters have since been emboldened and have also carried out attacks against Hindu-Americans including one on a temple in Canada.

