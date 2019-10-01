Houston sikhs prepare for Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal's funeral

Houston: Thousands of Sikh community members are gearing up for a fitting funeral to trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was murdered while on duty in Texas in a gruesome killing that has triggered an outpouring of public grief.

Dhaliwal, 42, the first Indian-American police officer in Texas, made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job. He was gunned down while conducting a mid-day traffic stop in northwest of Houston on Friday.

The Sikh National Center started an Akhand Path, a non-stop front-to-back reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, on Monday and it will conclude on Wednesday.

Thousands of people are expected to gather at the Berry Center in Houston on Wednesday to honour the fallen deputy's life and legacy in a ceremony open to the public.

-By Seema Hakhu Kachru