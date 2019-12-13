House committee votes to impeach Donald Trump

Washington: The White House on Friday called the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump a "desperate charade" by the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives, as a key House committee approved two articles of impeachment against the president.

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday voted - 23 to 17 -- on the two articles of impeachment against Trump that charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

It now goes to the House of Representatives for a formal approval where the Democrats enjoy a complete majority.

"This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House," Grisham said soon after the voting on impeachment by the House Judiciary Committee ended.

In the Senate, the ruling Republican party enjoys majority. Except in the case of some Republcian Senators switching sides, the impeachment proceedings are unlikely to go through the Senate.

If Trump is impeached, he will be only the third such president in American history.

"This committee vote is just another act in the Democrats' political theatre. The baseless, sham impeachment is just out-of-control, partisan politics and the American people are rejecting it," said Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager.