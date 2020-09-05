World

Updated on

Hot or Not: Woman charges Rs 2,700 to rate men's private parts

By FPJ Web Desk

Lahnee Pavlovich advises men on how to improve their love life based on the size of their private part.

Lahnee Pavlovich
Lahnee Pavlovich
Instagram

Lahnee Pavlovich, a sex educator and lifestyle coach from Queensland, Australia, has found an unconventional way to make a living. She advises men on how to improve their love life based on the size of their private part.

Her clients send a sum of Rs 2700 (approximately £28) along with a picture of their package after which they’re sent a 'Rate Your Rooster Report'.

View this post on Instagram

New Service Alert!!!! â  Want me to rate your ð?? Read on ðð»â  â  Being a SEX Coach inevitably leads to random messages from men asking me to help them out by looking at their ðâ  â  And while I'm ð¯ not a fan of the unsolicited dick pic, (guys, donât do it! Itâs not cool) there is something to be said about those cock shotsâ¦ because by knowing and understanding a manâs penis, or more importantly, by him understanding his own, he can learn ALOT about how to use it and be better in the bedroom.â  â  And (guys take note!!!) here is WHY it is so important to educate yourself on the art of using the good old rooster:â  â  * Because stats say 67% of women fake their orgasms.â  * Only 4% of single women say they orgasm with a tinder or other dateâ  * 72% of women say they have been in one or more scenarios where the man has finished and made NO attempt to help the woman do the same.â  * And less than 19% of men are familiar with how their anatomy goes hand in hand with the female anatomy to create ultimate juicy pleasure! Basically a lot of men simply donât know how the vagina works!â  â  Which is exactly why EVERYONE can benefit from educating themselves. No one knows every thing. My advice... donât assume youâre doing it all right, talk to your partner, communicate and engage in pleasure, talk to a professional and become a g.o.d in the sheets.â  â  So, with all this in mind, let me introduce you to my new service Rate Your Rooster where (for a fee!!!) you CAN send in your ð pics and Iâll give you educational feedback on:â  * How to use it for increased mutual pleasure with your partnerâ  * The best positions for your penis size and shapeâ  * Tips on how to pleasure your woman through movement, speed, thrust and much moreâ  * Genital hygiene adviceâ  * A conscious touch masturbation technique to help you last longer in the bedroom AND tune into your cock so YOU experience enhanced pleasureâ  * Info on boundaries and consentâ  â  This is Sex-Ed for the modern man and I cant wait to welcome you to The School of SEX. Shoot me a DM (with a reasonable question, NOT a pic) and Iâll give you more info, or visit the link in my bio! â 

A post shared by Lahnee Pavlovich (@lahneeland) on

The report comprises of what sexual positions are best for them, besides regular hygiene advice.

Lahnee told Mirror UK, “People don’t always understand exactly what it is I do and sex is still such a taboo topic so they don’t know how to ask about it either.”

“The response is mostly positive though and I’m the go-to friend for sex advice. People find it’s easy to open up to me once they know what I do. I’ve always had a fascination with both how the mind works, and with sex,” she added.

Lahnee pursued education in psychological sciences and will son complete her masters in sexology.

It’s not just the men who come to Lahnee for her expertise. Women also make for her clientele, who wish to reignite their sexual desire particularly after having kids.

Besides that, she also educates them on “consent, self-pleasure, boundaries, and finding comfort in intimacy or a kink.”

Lahnee added that she herself being a mom with kids is proof that sex doesn’t have to end once you’ve become a parent.

View this post on Instagram

Iso sucks right! And I feel for all of you still in stage 3 and 4 restrictions! â  â  But with every sh*tty situation comes a silver lining. â  â  Enter stage left... my 10 Day Couples Quarantine Immersion! â  â  LOVERS. I have created something a lil naughty, a lil deep, a lil beautiful and a whole lot of fun to help you make the most of isolation with your partner. Because why the hell wouldnât you want to do that! â  â  Covid has put a huge strain on many intimate relationships but it shouldnt be this way! In fact, I see iso as an opportunity to really get to know each other, reconnect, ignite the spark and have the best s.e.x ever! â  â  Which is why I created the 10 Day Couples Quarantine! (Which has already sold over 500 copies!!! So it must be bloody epic if I do say so myself) ð 10 days & 10 activities designed to establish passion and intimacy within your relationship (while leading to amazing s.e.x) â  Keen to try something new and probably very different to what youâre used to? Want to Learn how to slow down and take your time? Discover ways to connect on a much deeper level. Spice things up with new ways to play! Step out of your comfort zone together. Boost your sexual confidence and self worth! â  â  Basically, put these simple and effective practices into play and you can better your relationship & your s3x life during the craziness that is #covid â  And we all want that right! If youâre stuck indoors, may as well make the most of it! â  â  And donât worry there is something for everyone... itâs not all woo woo and tantric guys, itâs pretty fu**ing sexy! You can thank me later.... Link is in my bio ð

A post shared by Lahnee Pavlovich (@lahneeland) on

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in