Hot or Not: Woman charges Rs 2,700 to rate men's private parts

Lahnee Pavlovich, a sex educator and lifestyle coach from Queensland, Australia, has found an unconventional way to make a living. She advises men on how to improve their love life based on the size of their private part.
Her clients send a sum of Rs 2700 (approximately £28) along with a picture of their package after which they’re sent a 'Rate Your Rooster Report'.
The report comprises of what sexual positions are best for them, besides regular hygiene advice.
Lahnee told Mirror UK, “People don’t always understand exactly what it is I do and sex is still such a taboo topic so they don’t know how to ask about it either.”
“The response is mostly positive though and I’m the go-to friend for sex advice. People find it’s easy to open up to me once they know what I do. I’ve always had a fascination with both how the mind works, and with sex,” she added.
Lahnee pursued education in psychological sciences and will son complete her masters in sexology.
It’s not just the men who come to Lahnee for her expertise. Women also make for her clientele, who wish to reignite their sexual desire particularly after having kids.
Besides that, she also educates them on “consent, self-pleasure, boundaries, and finding comfort in intimacy or a kink.”
Lahnee added that she herself being a mom with kids is proof that sex doesn’t have to end once you’ve become a parent.
