Hong Kong suspends cross-border train services to China

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) Corporation has suspended all cross-border services to mainland China after footage emerged of a train enroute to Guangzhou being attacked by more than 20 black-clad assailants, it was reported on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, hundreds of secondary school students protested against Hong Kongs anti-mask law on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with schoolmates arrested for defying the strict new colonel-era legislation.
