Hong Kong: Protestors march even as rally is banned

Hong Kong: Over 1,000 protestors took to streets and blocked roads across Hong Kong on Friday after the police banned a large pro-democracy march planned for Sunday against the government's mask ban.

More than 300 protestors took to streets in Central wearing black masks while carrying a banner which read "Citizens cover their faces, Carrie Lam covers her heart," reported South China Morning Post.

Earlier today, Hong Kong police rejected an application filed by the Civil Human Rights Front to march on Sunday. In its letter of objection, the police cited violent incidents stemming from recent protests.

"The commissioner of police thinks there is a need to maintain public safety, public order and protect other persons' rights and freedoms," the letter read. The police also added that the proposed route passed "high-risk buildings", such as Mass Transit Railway and police stations, which had been the targets of vandalism.