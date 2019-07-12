Hong Kong protesters march with mock coffin of city leader

Hong Kong: A small group of protesters paraded Friday around Hong Kong government headquarters with a mock coffin of city leader Carrie Lam. The march marked the one-month anniversary of the start of major protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, sparked by Lam's proposal to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Last month, Lam suspended the bill indefinitely. On Tuesday, she declared the legislation "dead," but protesters want her government to withdraw the bill formally and quit, among other demands.

Pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung accused Lam of being arrogant, suggesting she has shown no remorse and refused to say introducing the legislation was a mistake. "If you want Hong Kong to move forward, accept reality ... step down," he said.

The two dozen marchers were mostly older veteran protesters like Leung, in contrast to the students and other young people who have been at the center of the past month's demonstrations.

They marched to a police barricade and bowed their heads for a moment of silence to mourn several young people who have died in recent weeks, including a man who fell to his death after unfurling banners against the legislation and a woman who left a suicide message.