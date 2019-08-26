Hong Kong protest: Police fire water cannons at demonstrators

Hong Kong: The Hong Kong police on Sunday used water cannon trucks and fired several rounds of tear gas on protesters who threw bricks on them during the protests, bringing the several weeks of peaceful demonstrations to an end.

The confrontations in the Tsuen Wan area followed a peaceful march by more than 10,000 pro-democracy protestors. However, more aggressive demonstrators gradually began building barriers on city streets using sidewalk railings and bamboo poles.

As a result, a large number of police officers in riot gear arrived and transformed the air into a cloud filled with tear gases, The New York Times reported.

It was the first use of tear gas in more than a week after a series of mostly peaceful demonstrations in the semi-autonomous region.

Meanwhile, At least 29 people have been arrested for participating in a pro-democracy protest march in Hong Kong which led to violent clashes between police and the demonstrators, authorities said on Sunday.