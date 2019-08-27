Hong Kong protest: 21 officers hurt in weekend violence

Hong Kong: The Hong Kong police said on Monday that their 21 officers were injured during the unrest over the weekend as protesters intensified violence by vandalizing shops and assaulting policemen with deadly weapons.

Among the 21 officers, 16 were injured on Sunday, with one suffering massive bleeding after poled by a sharpened item in his back and five others were injured on Saturday.

There were also reports of a Hong Kong police officer firing a gunshot during protests on Sunday, the first time a live round was used since demonstrations broke out in June.

The police told the media that the gunshot was fired as a "warning" to protesters and added that six officers had drawn their pistols and one had fired the warning shot into the air.

Police Superintendent Leung Kwok-wing did not say where the shot was aimed but told the South China Morning Post that the shot was fired because the lives of police officers were "under threat".