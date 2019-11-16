Hong Kong: Government supporters march

On Saturday morning, a group of around 500 people, mostly middle-aged and senior citizens, rallied outside the Hong Kong government’s headquarters to show support for the police, who have been heavily criticised over their handling of the crisis.

Later in the afternoon, a gay pride rally was planned near the harbor front in the Central district. Thousands of office workers took to the streets this week in Central, Hong Kong’s financial heart, showing their support of the pro-democracy movement. The Hong Kong government, however, warned its employees they will be suspended if they are caught taking part in protests.