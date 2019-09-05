Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdraws controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong: Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months.

"We must find ways to address the discontent in society and look for solutions. After more than two months of social unrest, it is obvious to many that this discontentment extends far beyond the bill," Lam was quoted by CNN as saying while making a video statement. The decision marked a dramatic U-turn for Lam, who succumbed to pressure from the protesters' five main demands, one of which called for the full withdrawal of the bill which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

However, Lam did not cave in as far as the other four demands of the demonstrators went, including more democratic rights for the city and independent commission into alleged police brutality, asserting that all inquiries would be done by the existing Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC).