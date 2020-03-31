Home quarantine in Syria puts family ties to test amid coronavirus pandemic

DAMASCUS -- As the home quarantine has become a necessity around the world amid the outbreak of the COVID-19, the bonds between families, at least in Syria, are being put through a rare test.

In our modern history, the moments for family members to spend long time together at home are few and far between. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has created an opportunity for everyone to review their family ties.

In the capital Damascus, people used to be busy with their daily jobs, seeing other people and interacting with friends. When they returned home in the evening, there was always something new to talk about with other family members.

But now with the home quarantine, the whole family suffer from their daily routine with almost no new topics, triggering even fights between spouses.