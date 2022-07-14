Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in UK court

Photo: Twitter Image

Hollywood superstar and Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, accused of sexual assault, pleaded not guilty before a London court on Thursday to four charges of sexual assault against three men in 2005.

The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in May.

The former 'House of Cards' star, who ran London’s Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015, denied four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, AP reported.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013.

The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

As per the BBC report, the 62-year-old two-time Oscar winner previously gave a statement to 'Good Morning America' in May in which he said he was confident he could prove his innocence and today, appearing before London’s Central Criminal Court, he spoke clearly as he denied the charges against him.

Spacey’s lawyer had previously said the actor “strenuously denies” the allegations.

The next hearing in the case has been set for June 2023 and the trial is expected to last three to four weeks, according to Sky News.

Further, Spacey has been granted unconditional bail, which allows him to leave the UK until the trial commences.

