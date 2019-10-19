Hillary Clinton email probe: 38 cited for violations

Washington: The State Department has completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of private email and found violations by 38 people.

The investigation, launched more than three years ago, determined that those 38 people were "culpable" in 91 cases of sending classified information that ended up in Clinton's personal email, according to a letter sent to Republican Sen Chuck Grassley this week and released on Friday. The 38 are current and former State Department officials but were not identified.