Here's Joe Biden’s to-do list

Joe Biden wants to address health care disparities, toughen gun control, overhaul policing, provide free community college, erase student loan debt, invest in green energy and improve the nation's infrastructure.

But that's just the start. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has also proposed measures to help Americans buy their first homes, raise the federal minimum wage and boost taxes on the wealthy and corporations. That's to say nothing of his massive plans tied to the

coronavirus.

The reams of proposals reflect Biden's belief that the nation faces immense challenges that require a far-reaching government response not seen since the New Deal.

It marks a contrast with President Donald Trump, who has struggled to articulate his second-term plans and has sometimes said the coronavirus will simply go away. But such ambition may inevitably lead to disappointment.

At a time of unprecedented gridlock, even some fellow Democrats warn Biden's lengthy to-do list faces long odds in Congress.

"I think there is considerable bipartisan support for many of the principles," said Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

"The higher priority for the Republicans, should they be in the minority, is to prevent Biden from being an effective president." Democrats already control the House, but much of Biden's agenda could come down to the Senate.