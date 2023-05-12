Here is what happened when owner visited his rented house after 6 years in Manchester

Representative Image

When a landlord, visited his rented house after 6 years to fix the gas connection supply, he got the shock of his life.

His 76-year-old tenant Robert Alton living in England's Manchester was laying dead and he could easily see the skeleton.

As per reports, it is believed that Alton died 6 years ago in 2017.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the landlord is associated with a housing company in Bolton. This company has more than 18 thousand properties in Bolton.

After Robert's dead body was discovered, no trace of any of his family or relatives could be found.

Why did nobody found Alton's body for six years?

The reason why no one got the news of Robert's death is because his rent kept coming through housing benefits even after his death.

Someone who knew Robert said, "We have been trying to contact Robert by calling him for many years but he did not pick up the phone. Although we should have gone and seen. We had absolutely no idea of ​​his death. We should have inquired about his health too."