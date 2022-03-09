Here are the major Western brands who've pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine

Companies from around the world are pulling out of Russia as the country plunges into economic free fall following its invasion of Ukraine. Firms that have invested billions of dollars in the Russian market over the last three decades have headed for the exit door en masse following Russia’s attack on its pro-European neighbor.

According to the Yale School of Management, there are more than 300 companies, which have left Russia in the past two weeks. The list includes technology giants like Apple and Microsoft and energy majors such as BP and Shell, as well as a string of automakers and retail chains. Some have left the market altogether, while others have announced a suspension of sales and shipments.

The closures are set to lead to tens of thousands of immediate job losses for local Russian staff and are a stark visualization of Russia’s international and economic isolation in the wake of its actions in Ukraine.

The country is expecting to face its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union and the Russian ruble has already lost up to half its value since before Putin invaded.

Nevertheless, some western companies have continued to operate in Russia undeterred; the Yale study identify several dozen companies with particularly significant exposure to Russian markets.

In the days since Yale initially published their list, many of the "remain" companies have responded to public backlash and decided to withdraw, and Yale is continuously revising their list to reflect these decisions as they are made.

Here is a list of some of the big companies that have halted operations in Russia since the Ukraine war began:

Rolex

McDonald's

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Starbucks

Netflix

TikTok

Samsung

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

General Electric

General Motors

Ford Motor Co

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Corp

Volvo AB

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Shell

Unilever

Levi Strauss and Co

Microsoft

Apple

Nike

Conde Nast

Hollywood studios, like Walt Disney Co, Paramount Pictures, Sony Corp, and AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, have also halted or postponed the release of movies in Russia.

Russia’s attack was met with an unprecedented package of Western sanctions that has created mounting technical difficulties to operating in Russia. That has added to a moral backlash among company executives, investors and Western customers pushing for businesses to cut their ties with the country.

The Kremlin has also announced its own set of ultra-restrictive measures — such as a ban on transferring foreign currency out of the country — that have further cratered the country’s business climate.

Moscow has also sought to frustrate the exodus, telling stock market brokers to reject sell orders from foreign clients when the Russian stock markets open back up for trading, and has said it will block the ability of private investors to exit their stakes in Russian firms.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:28 PM IST