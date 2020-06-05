Heavy-handed crackdown on protests lays bare U.S. double standard on human rights

-- The heavy-handed crackdown on nationwide protests reveals in broad daylight Washington's double standard on human rights.

-- Camera footage in the last few days repeatedly showed police officers beating protesters, ramming cars into the crowd and even spraying a nine-year-old girl with mace.

-- "It's time for the U.S. to drop the mentor's tone and look in the mirror," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

WASHINGTON: At least 13 lives were lost as the United States entered the 10th day on Thursday of nationwide protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Tragically while ironically, a number of those deaths during the widespread protests, in which demonstrators, young and old and of all races, cried for an end to police brutality and racial injustice, were caused by abusive use of force by the law enforcement trying to quell the demonstrations.

The heavy-handed crackdown reveals in broad daylight Washington's double standard on human rights: measures taken by so-called "foreign adversaries" to restore order in times of tumultuous unrest are in violation of basic human rights, whereas brutally treating domestic protests -- most of them peaceful -- and even causing deaths are not uncommon on U.S. soil.

CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

According to a tally compiled by U.S. media, a total of 13 deaths have been reported since the protests erupted more than a week ago.

Many of the killed happened to be African Americans, compounding the agony of a racial group reeling from not only the death of Floyd, but also the deep-rooted injustice against ethnic minorities in the country for a long time.

Although details of the deaths are still under investigation -- thus not yet fully known -- some incidents were indeed related to the excessive use of force by police and troops.