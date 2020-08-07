Heartwarming! Animal rights group helps Beirut man reunite with dog post blast; Internet showers love

The explosion in Lebanon's capital city of Beirut left 157 dead with nearly 5,000 injuries. Many animals also lost their lives in the explosion at the city's port due to excessive stash of ammonium nitrate that caught fire on Tuesday.
While many still recovering from the outcome, a Lebanese animal rights group Animals Lebanon is helping Beirut residents who lost their pets in the tragedy.
The non-profit organisation managed to organise search parties using social media and on-ground campaigning.
A search party was successful as a video of a Beirut resident reuniting with his dog was shared on 'The National' YouTube channel.
In a video by the group that was shared on YouTube by Lebanese media house 'The National', a Beirut resident can be seen reuniting with his dog after being separated from him during the blast.
Twitterati were full of love for the group who helped the man reunite with his dogs.
Here are some reactions below:
According to reports, Animals Lebanon have received around 50 calls for help and assistance. The organisation claims that around hundreds of animals and pets are still missing.
Over 100 people have been killed while thousands of others were wounded in the massive explosion on Tuesday in Beirut, which shattered buildings and caused widespread damage. Miles from the port, balconies were knocked down, windows shattered, streets were covered with glass and bricks and lined with wrecked cars. Motorcyclists picked their way through traffic, carrying the injured. Several devastating pictures and videos have been doing the rounds of the internet suggesting the magnitude of the explosion's impact.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)