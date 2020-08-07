Heartwarming! Animal rights group helps Beirut man reunite with dog post blast; Internet showers love

The explosion in Lebanon's capital city of Beirut left 157 dead with nearly 5,000 injuries. Many animals also lost their lives in the explosion at the city's port due to excessive stash of ammonium nitrate that caught fire on Tuesday.

While many still recovering from the outcome, a Lebanese animal rights group Animals Lebanon is helping Beirut residents who lost their pets in the tragedy.

The non-profit organisation managed to organise search parties using social media and on-ground campaigning.

A search party was successful as a video of a Beirut resident reuniting with his dog was shared on 'The National' YouTube channel.

