Heard what? Donald Trump thinks COVID-19 will disappear because of 'herd mentality'

Even as the United States tops the list of most COVID-19 cases with the tally currently at 67,88,147 and is also leading in the number of deaths as over 2 lakh people have succumbed to the virus in the country, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic will "disappear" with or without a vaccine because of "herd mentality".

Speaking at a TV interview, Trump asserted that the virus would eventually "go away". He said, "We are going to be okay and it is going to be okay, and it is going to go away because of the vaccine, it would go away without the vaccine George (host)."

"Would go away without the vaccine?" interrupted the host. "Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time it goes away," Trump said.

"..and many deaths?" anchor George Stephanopoulos cut in. "And you'll develop, you'll develop herd -- like a herd mentality. It's going to be -- it's going to be herd developed - and that's going to happen. That will all happen," Trump added.

Watch Video: