Having two pints of beer daily is linked to a lower incidence of dementia: Research

A team from the University of New South Wales researched the link between drinking two pints of beer every day and a reduced risk of dementia by more than a third.

Researchers in Australia discovered that people who drank a moderate amount of alcohol were less likely to develop a condition than those who abstained completely from alcohol.

The research team gathered data from previous research on drinking habits and dementia rates, which included 24,478 over-60s. During the research, the team found around 2,124 people were diagnosed with dementia.

Light to moderate drinkers (1.3g to 25g of ethanol per day), occasional drinkers (1.3g to 1.3g per day), moderate to heavy drinkers (25g to 45g per day), and heavy drinkers were all included in the study (more than 45g per day). Typical wine glass holds about 18g of ethanol, while a pint of beer has about 16g.

According to the study, people who drink one to two drinks per day are 38% more likely to develop dementia.Even heavy drinkers cut their risk by 19%.