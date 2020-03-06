Haven't touched my face in weeks: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that it has been "weeks" since he touched his face as a precaution against the coronavirus epidemic and that it was something that he "misses".

"I haven't touched my face in weeks, in weeks! I miss it," he was quoted as saying on Wednesday during a White House meeting.

After Trump made his comment, a number of Twitter users posted pictures of the President, ostensibly taken within the past couple of weeks, in which was seen touching his face in various ways, including resting his chin on his hand during White House meetings.

Trump, a self-described germophobe, made his remarks at the White House during a meeting to discuss the coronavirus with the heads of the country's main airlines, including Southwest, United, American and JetBlue.